Pagasa: 1-2 tropical cyclones may enter PAR this June

MANILA, Philippines — One to two tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) for the month of June, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) on Sunday.

During the Pagasa’s 5 a.m. weather forecast, weather specialist Daniel Villamil presented a diagram of the usual tracks of the tropical cyclones for June. The first two tracks are called the recurving scenarios while the third and fourth ones are the landfalling scenarios.

Villamil said that the possible low pressure area that may form into a tropical cyclone this month may approach the Philippine landmass, but it may recurve northward or northeastward going to the northern boundary of the PAR, or the Taiwan and Japan areas.

“Even if the tropical cyclone is far from the northeast portion of the country, even if this will not make a landfall, it is possible to pull the southwest monsoon. So even if the tropical cyclone is far, rains over the country are possible, not because of the tropical cyclone, but because of the enhanced southwest monsoon,” Villamil explained in a mix of Filipino and English.

Pagasa on Friday declared the onset of the habagat season, signaling the approaching start of the rainy season in the country.

Meanwhile, Villamil noted that the third and fourth tracks’ landfalling scenarios mean that the tropical cyclone within the PAR may make a landfall in the eastern section of Southern Luzon or the Eastern Visayas area.

“After landfall, the tropical cyclone may traverse over most of Philippine landmass in the inland areas. And when it exits the West Philippine Sea, it will move generally westward towards Vietnam and Hong Kong,” Villamil said.

The southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains in most parts of Luzon while more fair weather will be expected in Visayas and Mindanao areas on Sunday.

