Marcos orders postponement of Edsa rehab for a month

By: Dianne Sampang - Inquirer.net | June 01,2025 - 12:57 PM

EASING TRAFFIC JAMS The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is reimposing the number coding scheme to lessen the volume of vehicles on Edsa, the capital’s main thoroughfare, and other major roads in the metropolis. INQUIRER file photo / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday announced the postponement of the rehabilitation of the Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (Edsa) for a month.

This was confirmed by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon during the launch of the Pamilya Pasa promo.

“He said ‘Go back to the drawing board’ because he has listened to the concerns of the residents of Metro Manila,” Dizon told reporters.

“And he has also listened to experts who have informed him na mas may epektibong paraan at bagong teknolohiya na pwede nating gawin nang mas mabilis,” Dizon added.

The project, or what the government deemed as Edsa rebuild, was originally set to start mid-June. However, Dizon said that the president instructed them to revamp their plan within a month.

