Marcos orders postponement of Edsa rehab for a month

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday announced the postponement of the rehabilitation of the Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (Edsa) for a month.

This was confirmed by Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon during the launch of the Pamilya Pasa promo.

“He said ‘Go back to the drawing board’ because he has listened to the concerns of the residents of Metro Manila,” Dizon told reporters.

“And he has also listened to experts who have informed him na mas may epektibong paraan at bagong teknolohiya na pwede nating gawin nang mas mabilis,” Dizon added.

The project, or what the government deemed as Edsa rebuild, was originally set to start mid-June. However, Dizon said that the president instructed them to revamp their plan within a month.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP