Santisima scores knockdown but loses to decision in China bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Gabriel Santisima of ZIP Sanman Boxing suffered a controversial unanimous decision loss to China’s Zhong Liu on Saturday night, May 31, in Foshan, China.

The bout was for the vacant WBO Oriental super bantamweight title.

Despite Santisima scoring a knockdown in the opening round, Liu walked away with a wider margin victory as all three judges scored the fight 95-94 in his favor after 10 rounds.

Santisima, who is based in Cebu, appeared to be in control for most of the fight. He floored Liu with a sharp right hook in the final seconds of the first round, sending the Chinese fighter to the canvas just as the bell rang. Liu beat the count and made it to his corner.

In the following rounds, Liu fought more cautiously, picking his shots and keeping his distance. Santisima, on the other hand, kept pressing the action, landing clean punches and looking to engage.

He regularly snapped Liu’s head back with power shots, while Liu relied on jabs and occasional counters.

EXCHANGES

As the fight wore on, Liu increased his activity, especially in the later rounds. But Santisima continued to respond with hard shots, never backing down from the exchanges.

Despite what seemed like a stronger showing from the Filipino, the judges saw it differently.

The loss marks the first of Santisima’s young career, bringing his record to 7 wins, 1 loss, and 1 draw with 6 knockouts. Liu, meanwhile, improved to 21-2 with 8 knockouts.

Santisima’s trainer, Michael Domingo, was visibly disappointed with the decision.

“Walay lami ang decision, pildi gana,” said Domingo, who also trains reigning WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem. “Lisud jud basta dili ma knockout.”

Domingo hinted at the recurring struggles Filipino boxers face when battling opponents on their home turf, alluding to another possible case of an alleged hometown decision.

