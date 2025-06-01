AJ Paciones flexes might, drops Thai foe 5 times to win WBO title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – World-rated Cebuano boxer Arvin John Paciones made quick work of Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon to capture the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title on Saturday night, May 31, in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Vietnam-based Paciones, the pride of Barangay Santa Cruz in Cebu City, scored a dominant second-round technical knockout (TKO) win after flooring Yotboon five times in their brief encounter.

The 20-year-old Paciones, currently ranked No. 2 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) junior flyweight division, remains unbeaten with an improved record of 11 wins, six by knockout.

Yotboon, meanwhile, dropped to 18 wins and 10 losses, with 12 of his victories coming by knockout.

The Thai started aggressively in the opening round, but Paciones quickly turned the tide with a well-timed counter uppercut that sent Yotboon to the canvas for the first time.

From there, Paciones pressed forward, landing heavy shots to the head and body.

Another uppercut, this time to the midsection, resulted in a second knockdown. Not long after, a sneaky left hook to the head sent Yotboon down to his knees for the third time.

In the second round, Yotboon came out swinging with urgency, managing to trap Paciones against the ropes. But the Cebuano remained composed, landing a right uppercut to the body for knockdown number four.

Sensing victory, Paciones went for the finish. A series of hooks to the body dropped Yotboon for the fifth time, prompting the referee to wave off the fight at the 1:01 mark of the second round.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP