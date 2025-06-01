Martin shines in U.S. debut as Pacquiao watches from ringside

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With boxing legend Manny Pacquiao watching from ringside, rising Filipino star Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin made a strong impression in his United States debut, earning a unanimous decision victory on Sunday (Manila time) at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 26-year-old Martin, currently ranked No. 2 in the WBO super bantamweight division, lived up to the hype as a future challenger to Japanese pound-for-pound king Naoya Inoue.

He outclassed Mexican veteran Francisco Pedroza Portillo in an eight-round contest, showcasing power, precision, and poise.

Judges Tim Cheatham and Cory Santos both scored the bout 78-73, while Don Trella had it 79-72, all in favor of Martin, who improved his perfect record to 26 wins with 20 knockouts.

Portillo, a seasoned campaigner, dropped to 19-13-2 with 11 knockouts.

Fighting as a southpaw, Martin dictated the pace early, peppering Portillo with crisp combinations and sharp counterpunches that disrupted the Mexican’s rhythm.

Though Portillo managed to land some solid punches—leaving Martin with a bruised face, he struggled to keep up with the Filipino.

KNOCKDOWN

Martin delivered the fight’s only knockdown in the sixth round, catching Portillo with a counter left hook as the latter charged forward. Despite the knockdown, Portillo gamely continued to press the action, but Martin stayed composed and controlled the remainder of the bout.

Pacquiao was at the venue as part of the promotional campaign for his own return to the ring on July 19, when he faces reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

