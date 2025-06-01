Lapu-Lapu City: 197 traffic enforcers undergo surprise drug test

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 197 traffic enforcers from the Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS) were made to undergo surprise drug test early on Sunday morning June 1, 2025.

The drug test was initiated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) headed by its Executive Director Garry Lao.

Before the drug test, CTMS Chief Mario Napule called his subordinates to a meeting. All of the 197 traffic enforcers, who were present, were made to under the mandatory testing.

Seven CTMS personnel, who were absent during the meeting, were unable to undergo drug testing. They will be included in the second batch of drug testing, Lao said.

Lao said test results will be available on Monday morning.

Sunday’s drug testing was the first to be conducted after the May 12 midterm elections.

Those who will test positive for illegal drug use will no longer be renewed starting July 1.

“Of course, by July 1st, there would be a renewal and kuan man gyud ang standing sa atong mayor nga kung naay mag-positive termination gyud. Most probably dili sila maka-renew sa ilang contract by July,” Lao said.

(Of course, by July 1st, there would be a renewal of contracts and the instruction of the mayor is to implement the termination of those who will test positive. Most probably, they will no longer be given contract renewal by July.)

