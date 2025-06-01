Lapu-Lapu City twin fires: Over 200 families displaced

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — More than 200 families were displaced by the twin fires that hit residential areas in Brgys. Basak and Canjulao in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, May 30.

The fire victims, most of whom are workers at the nearby Cebu Light Industrial Park, are currently staying in tents that were setup at their designated evacuation sites.

However, Lyzel Premacio, 52, said that they are only given one week to stay at their evacuation center at the Canjulao Elementary School.

Premacio, a Candjulao resident for 25 years, said they will have to rent a temporary place that is located close to their burnt home while they try to raise money for its reconstruction.

Lapu-Lapu twin fires

Two fires broke out simultaneously in Brgys. Basak and Canjulao at around 10 a.m. on Friday, with both reaching 4th alarm, before these were finally put out.

Fortunately, no one was reported dead when the twin fires broke out. A man was reported to have fainted in Canjulao, but he was unharmed.

Based on consolidated data from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), a total of 204 families or 404 individuals were affected by the twin fires.

Of the fire victims, 182 families were renting their respective dwellings, 18 were household owners, while one was listed as a sharer. Most of the renter have family members working at the Cebu Light Industrial Park.

The fire victims from Sitio Iba in Brgy. Basak are currently staying in tents that were setup at the barangay’s gymnasium.

Fire-affected families from Brgy. Canjulao, on the other hand, were made to stay in tents setup at the public elementary school.

All of the fire victims were already given hygiene kits and relief assistance.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said that they already sent some of the fire victims to the South Bus Terminal to go home to their respective provinces.

Tragic vacation

Cherrylyn Martinez, a Negros Occidental native, said that she was on a vacation in Brgy. Basak to visit her husband, who is working at the industrial park, when the fire broke out. She was with her mother, a nephew, and two children.

“When the fire broke out, I immediately saw it as it was just behind our room. So, I immediately called my mom who was doing the laundry at the time while my husband was on duty,” Martinez said in the dialect.

Martinez said that while all of their family members were safe, they barely saved their belongings from getting burned.

In addition, Martinez said they are currently having difficulties in finding money that they could use for their travel back to Negros Occidental.

“My husband needs to find a new place to rent as well so that he could return to his job without worrying where to reside after he escorts our family back to Negros,” Martinez said.

“My husband needs to go home to Negros too since he does not have any clothes left due to the fire,” she added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP