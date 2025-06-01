Binaliw residents receive free health services

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Residents of the mountain barangay of Binaliw in Cebu City received free services that will ensure their health and well-being.

Medical professionals and volunteers visited Binaliw for the second time on May 24 to provided a wide range of free dental services, including tooth extraction, oral prophylaxis, fluoride application, and consultation.

The visit was a follow through of a medical and dental mission that was conducted in September 2024 that benefited around 400 residents.

Last year’s medical mission was scheduled after Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia told Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu officials to collaborate with nearby communities and to closely engage with them by implementing “impactful” Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

PWS Cebu is operating the waste facility in Brgy. Binaliw.

Oral Health Awareness

Last May 24, PWS Cebu, in partnership with Prime Infra Foundation, barangay health workers and volunteers from the Southwestern University PHINMA, PHINMA Foundation, and the SWU PHINMA College of Dentistry, Optometry and School of Medicine attended to the needs of 250 residents, mostly students and members of low income families.

The group also provide oral health awareness talks and distributed oral hygiene kits that contained toothbrushes, toothpaste and mouthwash.

In addition, PWS Cebu and Prime Infra Foundation distributed prescription eyeglasses to residents who were previously assessed and screened.

“The dental mission continues PWS Cebu and Prime Infra Foundation’s efforts to improve community health, following a successful medical mission conducted in Binaliw last year,” read part of their statement.

These health programs were also part of their holistic approach to community development, which includes education-focused initiatives like the Adopt-a-School program and their active participation in the annual Brigada Eskwela.

