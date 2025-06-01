Russian vlogger may serve up to 18 months in PH jail — Remulla

MANILA, Philippines — The Russian vlogger who was arrested for live-streaming himself harassing Filipinos in Taguig City will serve his sentence in the country and will not be deported to his home country, according to Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

Remulla said that Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will face trial for three counts of unjust vexation next week, with possible jail time of three months to one year.

“We will serve his sentence, I made sure of that,” Remulla said on Sunday.

Remulla noted that Zdorovetskiy may serve up to 18 months in a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility if he is proven guilty.

Viral livestream

The viral livestream that drew reactions on social media showed Zdorovetskiy grabbing a security guard’s hat, trying to seize the gun of another security guard, and threatening to rob a woman in the Bonifacio Global City.

Zdorovetskiy, who was arrested last April 3, was held in the Bureau of Immigration detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

Further, Remulla said that deportation is not an option for the vlogger as Russia and the United States refused to accept him. Zdorovetskiy is a US green card holder.

“The problem is, Russia does not accept him, and the US, which he is a green card holder, also refuses to accept him. So we do not know if we will deport him back to his home country,” Remulla noted in Filipino.

Remulla also mentioned that the vlogger even wrote to him to have his charges dropped against him, citing mental health issues.

