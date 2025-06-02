Torre assumes office as 31st PNP chief

MANILA, Philippines — Police Gen. Nicolas Torre III has assumed office as the 31st chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Torre took command of the over 220,000-strong national police force in a ceremony in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Monday, June 2.

His ascent to the post also came with a promotion from the rank of police major general to police general.

Torre is set to retire when he reaches the compulsory retirement age of 56 on March 11, 2027.

He is the first PNP Academy alumnus to be the national police chief, a graduate of the “Tagapaglunsad” Class of 1993.

Appointment

Torre succeeded 30th PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, who retired on Monday.

Torre’s appointment as the nation’s top cop was announced in a Palace briefing last Thursday by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Prior to becoming the 31st PNP chief, Torre was the director of the Davao Region police and the director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

In September 2024, he led the enforcement of the arrest warrant for preacher Apollo Quiboloy, who faces allegations of child abuse, sexual abuse, and qualified trafficking.

Last March, Torre was the ground commander of the police team that arrested former President Rodrigo Duterte and handed him over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands to face allegations of crimes against humanity during his administration’s drug war.

