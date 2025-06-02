Probe begins on Kinasang-an fire that burned 30 homes in 10 minutes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hadji Said was in Brgy. Tabunok, Talisay City on Sunday, June 1, when he received news that a massive fire broke out in Brgy. Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City.

Said lives there, and after learning about the fire, he quickly left Talisay City.

He hired a habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) to take him back to Cebu City, fearing the fire might reach his house. Unfortunately, he was right.

When he returned to his neighborhood in Sitio Lower Paradise, nothing was left of his family’s home.

The fire, which hit a densely populated area in Sitio Lower Paradise, Brgy. Kinasang-an, Pardo, on Sunday, burned down at least 30 houses and a mosque.

Most of the fire victims, like Said, were members of the Muslim community in the area.

Although the fire was short-lived — it took firefighters less than 10 minutes to extinguish — the damage was substantial.

At least 40 families, including the Saids, were left homeless. Fire investigators estimated the damages at nearly P1 million.

Cebu City firefighters received the alarm at 12:23 p.m.

Due to the presence of light materials and the density of the structures, the fire quickly spread, but firefighters managed to bring it under control minutes later.

Initial investigations showed that the fire originated from the Saids’ house, and the family remains in shock.

According to Said, who also serves as President of the Muslim Compound, neighbors told him they saw young children playing with matches near the house shortly before the fire started.

Meanwhile, fire investigators continue to determine the exact cause of the blaze, including reports alleging that it may have been triggered by illegal wiretapping activities. /clorenciana

