Fourteen-Year-Old Girl from Tuburan, Cebu Needs Help for Chemotherapy

Mitch Arianne Agsoy, from Tuburan, Cebu, appeals for help for her ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Mitch, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia one month before her 13th birthday. Few months prior to her diagnosis her parents noticed that she was unusually pale, and weak. She also experienced joint pains, on and off fever, and had swollen lymph nodes in her neck and shoulders. As her condition worsened she was rushed to a District Hospital for medical consultation. Her attending physician requested laboratory procedures to determine what went wrong. The complete blood count results showed alarming low counts of red blood cells and platelets. Consequently, blood transfusions were administered and as her condition stabilized she was then referred to a bigger hospital in Cebu City for a thorough evaluation.

On February 19, 2024, Mitch was brought to a tertiary hospital in Cebu City for immediate medical attention. A bone marrow aspiration test was performed confirming that she has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that has a high chance of cure if treated promptly with chemotherapy that will run for three years. If left untreated, this disease is fatal.

Mitch, received her first dose of chemotherapy on March 18, 2024. Her hematologist-oncologist prescribed a protocol that will run for three years. She has also to undergo routine medical check-ups and laboratory work-ups to keep track of her health condition. She is now in the maintenance phase of treatment and her medical expenses are estimated to reach up to Ten Thousand Pesos (P10,000) per month.

“Mitch,” as she is fondly called by his family, is a kind, diligent, and active child who loves drawing and cooking. She is raised by her father, Jose Agsoy, a farmer, and her mother, Teresita Agsoy, who runs a small sari-sari store at home. Their combined income of around Three Thousand Pesos per month is barely enough for their basic needs. Thus, Mitch and her family are knocking on your kind hearts for any financial support to help with her ongoing chemotherapy treatment and other medical needs.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 and landline number (032) 239-6168 or you may send donations through g-cash number 0906-446-3552 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.