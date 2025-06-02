Catmon, Cebu: Fire razes junk shop, houses worth P570K

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fire broke out in Sitio Tinibgan, Barangay Panalipan, Catmon town on Sunday morning, June 1, 2025.

The Catmon Fire Station received the alarm at around 11:40 a.m., prompting a second alarm response.

According to Fire Chief Investigator Ariel Gimenez of the Catmon Fire Station, a concerned citizen reported the incident to their office.

The fire was placed under control at 12:17 p.m. and was declared completely out by 12:48 p.m.

Firefighters from the Carmen Fire Station also assisted in extinguishing the blaze.

The fire affected several structures, including a junk shop owned by a certain Orlando Alarcon and two residential houses.

The estimated damage was pegged at P570,000.

Catmon Mayor Avis Ginoo Monleon immediately responded to the scene to assess the situation and determine the assistance that the local government could provide to the affected residents. /csl

