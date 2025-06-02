Visayan Electric appoints new OIC – President and General Manager

Visayan Electric, the second-largest electric distribution utility in the Philippines, is charting its course toward digital transformation and enhanced service reliability with the appointment of new leadership to drive this vision forward.

Our focus will be on further enhancing customer service and system reliability, ensuring that Visayan Electric maintains and further strengthens its standing as a world-class electric utility. ENGR. MARK ANTHONY KINDICA OFFICER-IN-CHARGE-PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER

The company has announced the appointment of Engr. Mark Anthony Kindica as its new Officer-in-Charge – President and General Manager, effective June 1, 2025. Outgoing President and COO Engr. Raul Lucero will be stepping down after leading the company for four years.

The New OIC

With 20 years of experience at Visayan Electric, Kindica has held several key leadership positions, including Senior Assistant Vice President for Engineering Operations for three years and Assistant Vice President for Customer Services for two years.

As AVP for Customer Services, he championed the digitalization of customer services, prioritizing convenience and efficiency. Meanwhile, his leadership in Engineering Operations played a crucial role in enhancing the company’s operational processes and system design, significantly improving grid reliability.

An Aboitiz Scholar, Kindica graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of San Carlos in Cebu City. He also topped the 2005 board examination, setting the record for the highest score in its history, a record that stood for more than a decade.

“It is a great honor to be appointed as the new OIC – President and General Manager of Visayan Electric. I have big shoes to fill, as Mr. Lucero brought significant improvements to the company, improvements I intend to maintain and build upon. Our focus will be on further enhancing customer service and system reliability, ensuring that Visayan Electric maintains and further strengthens its standing as a world-class electric utility,” Kindica said.

Under its new leadership, Visayan Electric is poised to strengthen its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-focused service.