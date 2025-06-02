Caught in the act: Cebu cat goes viral for ‘helping’ with home repair

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Who says cats just sleep all day?

Aiko of iFM had netizens smiling and saying “awww” after she shared a charming video on social media featuring her cat Kite assisting her younger brother, Adrian, with a household task. Yes, you read that right, assisting.

In the now-viral clip, Adrian can be seen doing a bit of handy work, pounding a nail into their wooden bed frame in their house in Minglanilla, Cebu. But what caught everyone’s attention wasn’t just the chore, it was who was helping.

Kite, their half-Persian, half-Puspin cat, was dutifully “holding” the bed frame steady while Adrian worked.

“Kite, ayaw buhi-i ha. Ayaw buhi-i kay ma tumba. Guniti sa,” Adrian can be heard saying, asking the cat to hold the other end of the bed frame.

(Kite, don’t let go, okay? Don’t let go or it might fall. Hold on to it.)

Like a loyal sidekick, Kite placed its little paws on the wood, looking both serious and supportive.

The video after being uploading on CDN Digital last Sunday, June 1, has already reached over 340,000 views as of June 2.

Whether Kite’s lounging in the sun or “helping” with chores, one thing’s for sure: Kite is not your ordinary cat. And thanks to Aiko’s video, the world now knows that even cats can be reliable members of the household—when they feel like it. /csl

READ: How sweet it is to be loved by cats

So you want to be a cat owner?