CineMapua 2025 shines spotlight on next generation Filipino filmmakers

Mapúa University’s flagship student film festival made a triumphant return this year, blending compelling storytelling, expert insights, and a celebration of emerging creative voices.

CineMapúa 2025 officially opened on Monday, May 19, bringing fresh energy to the campus scene with a new slate of student-produced short films. From gripping narratives to experimental works, this year’s entries reflect the bold vision and storytelling prowess of the country’s future filmmakers. The festival presented not only Mapúan talents but also exceptional entries from students across various Philippine universities, underscoring its expanding national reach.

Held at both the Intramuros and Makati campuses, the event drew a vibrant crowd of students, academicians, and independent film enthusiasts — all enthusiastic to celebrate student creativity and the power of cinema. And with a total of 42 short films divided equally into seven clusters having been screened, this year’s selection was widely regarded as one of the strongest in recent memory.

Aside from the screenings, the festival hosted a series of enriching seminars designed to nurture the next wave of filmmakers. Among the featured speakers was Jason Tan Liwag, noted film critic and founder of the QCinema Critics Lab, with experience across major international film programs in Rotterdam, Udine, Yamagata, and Manila. Joining him was UP Associate Professor and regional Filipino Cinema expert Dr. Katrina Ross Tan. She gave valuable perspectives on gender representation, local festivals, and the evolving landscape of Philippine film.

The week-long celebration culminated in a luminous Awards Night on Thursday, May 22, at Mapúa’s Intramuros Gymnasium. The ceremony honored excellence in filmmaking across multiple categories, recognizing the artistry, passion, and perseverance of this year’s standout creators.

Among the highlights were two Special Jury Awardee: Please Keep This Copy for Experimental, and Mama for Documentary. In the technical categories, Pretty Face (SHS), Gubat ni Maria (Intercollegiate), and Radio Karma (All Mapúans) took home Best Music, while Unpublished (SHS), Ang Halikan sa Water Fountain (Intercollegiate), and I’m Best Left Inside My Head (All Mapúans) won Best Sound. Best Production Design was awarded to Laglag (SHS), Sa Likod ng Salamin (Intercollegiate), and Sa Oras ng Paghuhukom (All Mapúans). For Best Cinematography, Himaya sa Inahan (SHS), Ang Halikan sa Water Fountain (Intercollegiate), and Sa Oras ng Paghuhukom (All Mapúans) were recognized. Best Editing went to Pretty Face (SHS), Sa Likod ng Salamin (Intercollegiate), and Boy Wonder (All Mapúans).

In the acting categories, Marc Nicolai Ducut (SHS) won Best Male Actor for Beyond the Sixth Day, Benjie Belano (Intercollegiate) for Sa Likod ng Salamin, and Andre Miguel (All Mapúans) for Boy Wonder. Best Female Actor was awarded to Hannah Bravo (SHS) for Laglag, Francine Faith Barcena (Intercollegiate) for Mga Ulol, and Yani Villarosa (All Mapúans) for Sa Oras ng Paghuhukom. Recognizing exceptional storytelling, Best Screenplay went to Adriel Louis Aquino (SHS) for Pretty Face, Clyde C. Gamale (Intercollegiate) for Ang Halikan sa Water Fountain, and Adam Dumaguin (All Mapúans) for Kita Mo ‘To. Best Director honors were awarded to Von Jorge Actub (SHS) for Himaya sa Inahan, Clyde C. Gamale (Intercollegiate) for Ang Halikan sa Water Fountain, and Angelika Espejo (All Mapúans) for Pahimakas.

Highlights from CineMapúa 2025 Awards Night

Special Jury Awards

Please Keep This Copy – Experimental

Mama – Documentary

Best Music

Pretty Face (SHS)

Gubat ni Maria (Intercollegiate)

Radio Karma (All Mapúans)

Best Sound

Unpublished (SHS)

Ang Halikan sa Water Fountain (Intercollegiate)

I’m Best Left Inside My Head (All Mapúans)

Best Production Design

Laglag (SHS)

Sa Likod ng Salamin (Intercollegiate)

Sa Oras ng Paghuhukom (All Mapúans)

Best Cinematography

Himaya sa Inahan (SHS)

Ang Halikan sa Water Fountain (Intercollegiate)

Sa Oras ng Paghuhukom (All Mapúans)

Best Editing

Pretty Face (SHS)

Sa Likod ng Salamin (Intercollegiate)

Boy Wonder (All Mapúans)

Best Male Actor

Marc Nicolai Ducut for Beyond the Sixth Day (SHS)

Benjie Belano for Sa Likod ng Salamin (Intercollegiate)

Andre Miguel for Boy Wonder (All Mapúans)

Best Female Actor

Hannah Bravo for Laglag (SHS)

Francine Faith Barcena for Mga Ulol (Intercollegiate)

Yani Villarosa for Sa Oras ng Paghuhukom (All Mapúans)

Best Screenplay

Adriel Louis Aquino for Pretty Face (SHS)

Clyde C. Gamale for Ang Halikan sa Water Fountain (Intercollegiate)

Adam Dumaguin for Kita Mo ‘To (All Mapúans)

Best Director

Von Jorge Actub for Himaya sa Inahan (SHS)

Clyde C. Gamale for Ang Halikan sa Water Fountain (Intercollegiate)

Angelika Espejo for Pahimakas (All Mapúans)

As experimental works challenged traditional storytelling and visual language, it also invited audiences to explore unfamiliar perspectives and introspective themes. Meanwhile, socially-charged narratives opened conversations on mental health, poverty, gender, and systemic injustice —issues that resonated powerfully with student viewers. Leaving a strong emotional and intellectual impression on many viewers, with certain audiences described the films as “enlightening”, “thought-provoking”, and “moving”. Caiz Lee Tapel, a second-year Mapua Multimedia Arts student said that “these stories did not just entertain—they stirred empathy, encouraged reflection, and reaffirmed the role of film as a medium for both artistic expression and social commentary”.

The CineMapua Organizers expressed deep gratitude for the collaboration with various media outfits and student organizations which helped amplify the festival’s visibility and broaden its audience. This further established itself as a vital platform for dialogue, discovery, and appreciation for student cinema.

As CineMapúa continues to grow in stature, both locally and nationally, its impact on the Philippine film industry is increasingly evident. With its powerful mix of talent, support, and vision, the festival remains a vital force—one that nurtures tomorrow’s filmmakers today, one story, one frame, and one voice at a time.

This article is brought to you by CineMapua 2025.