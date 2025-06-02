Unlock Growth at CDM, Cebu’s next prime business district

Land development is in full swing at CDM, the 58-hectare master-planned estate rising in the heart of South Road Properties (SRP).

We’re really excited to open up this viewing deck. Now, our clients can actually see the progress happening right here on site. It’s our way of showing that we’re serious about what we promised for CDM, a lively place where businesses grow, communities come together, and investments stand the test of time. Don Ubaldo, Head of Filinvest Townships

Recently, the estate unveiled a new viewing deck, offering investors an elevated vantage point to observe available prime commercial lots and appreciate the scale and vision of the development.

The Strategic Core of SRP’s Urban Future

As Cebu continues to grow as a dynamic urban center, the need for new, well-planned spaces has become more evident—positioning the South Road Properties (SRP) as the city’s next central business district. Positioned right at the core of SRP is CDM—a township designed to support the future of business, lifestyle, and community in Cebu.

True to its vision of being “The City for You,” CDM offers a fully integrated live-work-play environment that brings together residential, commercial, and lifestyle components in one master-planned, self-sustaining community.

Strategically located along the Cebu South Coastal Road, CDM provides direct access to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway and is just 45 minutes from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. It also offers daily connectivity to key areas in the city through its free CDM Bus shuttle, making it accessible to both local and international markets.

As of May 2025, development of CDM’s prime commercial lots is nearly 30% complete, with full completion on track for Q1 2026. This progress highlights more than construction milestones—it marks CDM’s growing role as the commercial and lifestyle hub of SRP.

With SRP quickly taking shape as Cebu’s next major business district, CDM stands in the best possible position—offering connectivity, convenience, and long-term value at the center of this next phase in the city’s development.

The Commercial and Lifestyle Developments at CDM

Momentum is further reinforced by the upcoming launch of well-established brands such as Jollibee, Chowking, Bo’s Coffee, and Caltex, all set to open within the year. These establishments will offer drive-thru convenience and high visibility along CSCR, helping to generate strong foot traffic and business engagement.

Beyond commercial establishments, CDM will also introduce a range of recreational amenities: Future Golf’s driving range, TGR Football Academy, and a skate park, all catering to Cebu’s active lifestyle market. These developments add lifestyle vibrancy while supporting long-term visitor and tenant attraction.

A pedestrian bridgeway now under construction will soon link CDM directly to IL Corso, encouraging effortless flow between commercial, residential, and lifestyle zones, solidifying CDM’s role as a walkable, integrated hub.

Two Distinct Blocks, One Strategic Investment

The township is anchored by two distinct prime commercial zones the Coastal Block and the Greenway Block, both offering exceptional opportunities visible from the newly launched viewing deck.

The Coastal Block is a rare offering of only five oceanfront commercial lots, each envisioned for landmark buildings with iconic architectural potential. These premium lots feature expansive cuts, a higher allowable floor area ratio, and stunning views of the sea and mountains—making them ideal for developments that will define Cebu’s skyline along a major city thoroughfare.

In contrast, the Greenway Block blends commercial potential with environmental harmony. Located adjacent to a 1.3-hectare linear park, this district offers lush green landscapes and adaptable spaces that support both business growth and community well-being. Its integration of nature into a thriving business address positions the Greenway Block as a compelling choice for forward-thinking enterprises and high-value tenants.Indeed, CDM’s estate design reflects long-term foresight, and this emphasizes that now is the time to invest in this township. The rise of CDM is not something to simply observe from the sidelines, but an opportunity to participate in the growth of Cebu’s next premier business district.

With infrastructure development actively progressing, brand-name tenants preparing to open, and commercial lots strategically positioned for long-term value, CDM presents a rare window to secure a foothold in the future of SRP. For real estate investors, business owners, and locators, the time to be part of a master-planned township designed for growth, connectivity, and opportunity is now.

Ride with CDM's momentum, and help shape the new Cebu City.