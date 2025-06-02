Cebu City monitors 4 suspected mpox cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia confirmed on Monday, June 2, that four individuals are currently under hospital isolation as suspected cases of mpox.

“These are still suspected cases, not confirmed. There are four, and they are now isolated and have already been contact-traced,” Garcia said in a press conference.

The samples from the patients have been sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) and are awaiting confirmatory test results.

Garcia said that while the city is closely monitoring the situation, there is “no cause for public alarm.”

“What’s important is not just the number of mpox cases but our response, especially our surveillance, which we have already been doing since last year,” he added.

The mayor also reiterated that mpox is not airborne and is primarily spread through direct skin-to-skin contact.

He noted that individuals with strong immune systems are less likely to develop complications.

“There’s no need for mandatory face mask use at this time, since it is not airborne. We should focus on hygiene and close contact precautions,” Garcia said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas confirmed six cases of mpox in the region between March and April.

Dr. Joshua Brillantes, the regional director of DOH-7, said five of the six patients have already recovered, while one fatality was reported in Talisay City.

“Ang usa ka death sa Talisay City. Confirmed case to siya, pero actually dili siya directa tungod sa mpox. Naa siyay comorbidity and medyo naubos iya immune system mao na nga nakadungang pod sa complication sa mpox,” Brillantes explained.

All six confirmed cases were male and aged 40 and below.

Brillantes added that even the individual who died had initially shown signs of recovery but experienced complications due to underlying health conditions.

City and regional health officials are urging the public to remain calm but vigilant, practice good hygiene, avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, and immediately report any suspected cases to health authorities. /csl

