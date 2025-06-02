Comelec gun ban: Man caught with revolver arrested in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police from Cebu City responded to a tip and captured a man armed with a revolver in Barangay Carreta on Sunday, June 1.

Police personnel from the Waterfront Police Station 3 in Cebu City responded to a tip at around 9:50 am on Sunday and quickly arrested a man carrying a revolver in Sitio Ponce 2, Barangay Carreta in Cebu City.

The suspect, identified as William Degula Dumail, 45, was caught in possession of a .38 snub nose caliber revolver. Besides the revolver, two live bullets were also recovered from the suspect.

Dumail is currently in the custody of the Waterfront Police Station 3 for violating the public election gun ban by the ​​Commission on Elections (Comelec).

​​The ongoing gun ban was implemented by the Philippine National Police (PNP) this year in light of the recently concluded May 2025 elections.

READ: Comelec Gun Ban: 170 violators nabbed in Central Visayas

Comelec: Over 2,500 election gun ban violators arrested as of April 19

The gun ban prohibits licensed firearm holders from carrying guns and bladed weapons outside their homes, as the permit to carry firearms outside residence has been suspended.

The ban also extends to the use of bodyguards or security personnel without proper accreditation from the Commission on Elections.

The Comelec gun ban is currently still in effect and is set to last until the midnight of June 11, 2025. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP