Mpox not airborne, face masks may not be effective – experts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A group of experts here clarified that wearing face masks may not be effective in preventing the spread of the monkeypox (mpox) virus.

The Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (PSMID) on Monday, June 2, reiterated that mpox is not an airborne virus. In other words, the infection is not spread through air across rooms, marketplaces, offices and even inside planes, the group added.

The PSMID is the latest institution to make such call following reports of the mandatory wearing of face masks, a measure widely used during the Covid-19 pandemic, being reimplemented.

Additionally, the group do not recommend such rules “within the broader community” and pointed out that it may not be a “cost-effective measure” in preventing the virus from spreading.

“Compulsory masking in these areas or within the broader community is not necessary. Enforcing masks is not a cost-effective measure and will not prevent the spread of mpox,” PSMID wrote.

Mpox is primarily transmitted through skin-to-skin contact with infected patients.

“This includes close interactions such as kissing, sexual contact, and hugging with intimate partners and household members,” said PSMID.

“Mpox can spread through respiratory droplets from sick individuals. Transmission can also occur by coming into contact with surfaces contaminated by material from mpox lesions, such as when sharing towels or bed linens,” the group added.

Meanwhile, they urged individuals showing possible signs of the infection, particularly skin rash, to immediately consult healthcare professionals.

For infected patients, they advised them to comply with health practices like covering their lesions and staying inside their rooms and away from other individuals to stop the virus from spreading.

