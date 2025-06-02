Batch 2018, 2015 now 2-0 in SHAABAA Season 28 hoop wars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Xchange Forex-Batch 2018 and Imperial House of Furniture-Batch 2015 stayed unbeaten in Division C of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 after picking up wins on Sunday, June 1, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Both teams improved to 2-0 records to remain on top of the Division C standings.

Batch 2018 routed BYD-Batch 2020, 85–54, in a lopsided matchup, while Batch 2015 held off Rufrance LPG Check Tech, Inc.-Batch 2025, 70–61.

Five players from Batch 2018 finished in double figures in a strong display of team balance.

Ian Clark Apostol led the charge with 15 points, three rebounds, and an assist. Juliano Yusingco added 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Lyder Kent Canieso and Joshua Vincent Mach chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Benedict Andre Chua delivered an all-around performance, registering a double-double with 10 points, 15 boards, four assists, two steals, and a block.

Batch 2020, which was undermanned, fell to the bottom of the standings with a 0–3 record. John Edward Aguilar paced their offense with 18 points.

In Batch 2015’s win, Anton Bennett Chua led the way with 16 points, six rebounds, and an assist, while Lorenzo Miguel Ortero followed with 13 markers.

Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 also made a statement last Sunday after trouncing Kilat’I Refreshments-Batch 2024, 78–29. JJ Ong led the squad to their first win in two games with 15 points, while Emman Malazarte tallied a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

FADI-Batch 2021 also impressed with a 77–61 win over Kaway-Batch 2023, thanks to Rey Marcus Fuentes’ 19-point, 8-rebound effort.

BATCH 2004 TAKES SOLO LEAD

In Division B, ‘04 The Win-Batch 2004 seized the solo lead at 3–0 after defeating Knox Steel-Batch 2007, 77–59.

Franco Augusto Te led the way once again with a monster double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds, along with four assists and two steals.

ZLREJ Trading and Construction-Batch 2010, meanwhile, handed Subtero-Batch 2006 its first loss via a 62–50 decision. As a result, Batches 2010, 2006, and Insular Square-Batch 2005 now share a 2–1 record for second place in the standings.

Jasper Diaz delivered a standout 17-point, 20-rebound double-double for Batch 2010, while Charles Divinagracia chipped in 20 points.

Insular Square-Batch 2005 also scored a convincing win, beating Harley Davidson-Batch 2012, 75–55, behind a 27-point explosion from Elddie Cabahug. He also had five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the win.

Core Pacific-Batch 2000 picked up its first win of the season with a dominating 88–46 victory.

Sergs Al Go Bui recorded the highest scoring output of the night, finishing with 38 points, four rebounds, and an assist to lead Batch 2000.

Rounding out the day’s games, 2KCares.org defeated Magis Medical Funds, 71–62. Hanzel Uy delivered a standout performance with 23 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals to help his team even their record at 1–1.

