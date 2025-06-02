Ouano told to comment on election protest filed by Cortes

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has asked Mandaue City Mayor-elect Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano to comment on the election protest filed by dismissed Mayor Jonas Cortes.

The Summons dated May 23, 2025 was released by the Electoral Contests Adjudication Department (ECAD) of the Comelec. It informed Ouano of the election protest that was filed against him, which had been docketed as Election Protest Case No. EPC 2025-010.

At the same time, Ouano was directed to submit his verified answer to the election protest within five calendar days from the receipt of the Summons, with no extensions provided.

Ouano also was asked to submit four hard copies of his response, along with the original copy of the said document and all its annexes or supporting evidences. These must be submitted at the ECAD office located at the 8th Floor of the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila.

“In case your answer incorporates a counter-protest, it shall be subject to the legal fees and charges provided under the Rules of Procedure…..,” read part of the Summons that was signed by Director IV Allen Francis Abaya, the Clerk of Court of the Commission.

A copy of the Summons was also furnished to Cortes

Election protest

Last May 23, Cortes filed an election protest to challenge Ouano’s victory in the midterm elections. He also alleged that intrinsic and extrinsic fraud were committed during the conduct of the elections.

Ouano garnered a total of 101,549 votes as compared to the 94,488 votes of Cortes or a margin of 7, 061 votes.

In his complaint, Cortes mentioned of discrepancies in some areas, wherein the number of votes cast allegedly exceeded the number of registered voters or the actual voters.

The dismissed mayor is seeking a manual recount of the votes casts here in the midterm elections.

Atty. Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, the head of Ouano’s transition team and the incoming City Administrator, said they “have not seen the Summons yet and have not heard of it.”

Irregularities

For his part, Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan, the outgoing City Administrator, said they welcome the issuance of the Summons by the ECAD.

Calipayan said that an election protest is legal recourse to address accusations of irregularities in the electoral process.

Earlier, Cortes said that his decision to file an election protest against Ouano was meant at “ensuring transparency, accountability, and protecting the integrity of the vote — not just for today, but for future generations.”

Cortes said that the protest will either affirm the credibility of the elections or expose flaws that must be corrected. He also called for calm, unity, and respect for the legal process as it unfolds.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP