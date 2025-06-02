Cortes files urgent motion to post bail over graft case

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Former Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has filed an urgent motion to post bail in connection with his case involving an alleged violation of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 89 in Mandaue City.

Earlier, Mandaue residents Ines Corbo Necesario and Julita Narte filed a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman, alleging that Cortes allowed the continued operation of a cement batching plant in Brgy. Labogon without the necessary business and environmental permits.

The plant’s operation allegedly posed health risks and disturbances to residents living near its perimeter. However, Cortes, the respondent, refused to issue a cease-and-desist order against SUPREA and allowed the batching plant to continue operating.

The complaint was filed in October 2022. On September 26, 2024, Cortes was found guilty of grave misconduct, resulting in the penalty of dismissal from public service.

The Ombudsman also endorsed the criminal aspect of the case to the court, with recommended bail set at P90,000.

In a document dated May 27, 2025, Cortes’ camp expressed intent to expedite the legal proceedings by submitting himself to the jurisdiction of the court and posting bond as a matter of right, in accordance with Section 4 of the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedure.

“In sum, the accused Cortes is entitled to bail as a matter of right, and the foregoing rules prescribe the manner by which this right may be exercised. Specifically, the accused Cortes may post his bail before a competent court that has custody of his person, regardless of where the information will be filed,” the document states.

Cortes further prays for such other reliefs or remedies as may be deemed just or equitable.

