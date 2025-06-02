Talisic reigns supreme at ASCI Scrabble tilt in Malaysia

cdn mobile

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 02,2025 - 07:59 PM

talisic

Lord Garnett Talisic during the awarding ceremony. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano word wizard Lord Garnett Talisic proved he’s a rising force in international Scrabble after dominating the recently concluded ASTAR Scrabble Challenge International (ASCI) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, over the weekend.

The 17-year-old standout from Cebu City National Science High School topped a field of 66 players from across Asia and Oceania, including contenders from India, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Talisic, an incoming senior high school student, finished with 12 wins in 15 games and racked up an impressive +1,223 spread points. He edged out Singapore’s Cyril Xavier Hong, who also had 12 wins but settled for second with a +1,039 spread.

Completing the top five were Wong Tsz Sen of Hong Kong (11 wins, +915), India’s Aghalya Nageshvaran (11 wins, +868), and Liem Wing Ho of Hong Kong (11 wins, +480).

This marked a major step up for Talisic, who finished eighth in last year’s Asia Cup Youth Scrabble Championship in New Delhi, India.

Among those beaming with pride over his breakthrough win was his coach, Cebu’s very own Scrabble master, Dart Eslao.

Eslao, who has guided Talisic through intensive training, took to Facebook to reflect on the long hours and sleepless nights they spent preparing for the tournament—efforts that have now paid off in a big way.

TAGS: Lord Garnett Talisic, scrabble
