El Clasico unites Cebu football rivals in thrilling alumni showdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The inaugural “El Clasico” clash between Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles lived up to its billing as an intense yet respectful rivalry that reflected Cebu’s deep passion for football.

Played under the lights of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), the match drew hundreds of supporters from both schools, creating an electric yet family-like atmosphere. Sunday night was not just about winning, but about honoring the sport and celebrating the community that supports it.

After a tightly contested goalless draw in regulation time, DBTC emerged victorious in a nail-biting penalty shootout, 4–3, to lift the first-ever El Clasico trophy.

Before the main event, DBTC had already asserted dominance, winning both the elementary and high school curtain-raisers. The elementary team claimed a 4–3 win on penalties after a 1–1 draw. In the high school division, DBTC edged SHS-AdC, 2–1.

TACTICAL BATTLE

In the marquee showdown, both teams struggled to break the deadlock during regulation. The tactical battle was intense, with clear scoring chances limited but momentum shifting frequently. DBTC’s heavily-favored roster was stunned by the younger line-up of SHS-AdC.

In the first two halves, DBTC was on the attack, creating several on-target shots, but as the match progressed, SHS-AdC’s youth-laden line-up exploited DBTC’s gassed out veterans, almost sending the game in their bags.

However, the match ended with a scoreless draw.

The penalty shootout turned into a showcase of nerves and skill. SHS-AdC’s Kintaro Miyagi, a standout with Manila Digger FC in the Philippines Football League, calmly converted the first spot-kick. His former teammate, E.R. Orale, with Cebu Football Club responded in kind for DBTC.

Kaj Amirul and Vinson Nierre kept the pressure on as both teams continued trading goals. Leo Maquiling and Augustine Roa followed suit, bringing the shootout to 3–3.

CRUCIAL SAVE

When SHS-AdC’s Miguel Kwan stepped up, he rallied his school’s crowd, but DBTC’s elite goalkeeper Kenry Balobo, currently signed with Kaya FC–Iloilo,read his shot perfectly, diving to his right to make the save.

Carsten Pumareja then gave DBTC the edge at 4–3, leaving the Magis Eagles with one last chance.

Under pressure, John Veloso sent in a low strike from the left, but once again, Balobo delivered, making a crucial save to seal the win.

As the final whistle sounded, the rivalry melted into camaraderie. Players and coaches from both schools shook hands, exchanged smiles, and shared moments with alumni in the stands, many of whom once played in this very fixture.

The night concluded not with bitterness, but with mutual respect and a collective hope for a grander, even more spirited El Clasico next year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP