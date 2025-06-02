Mandaue strengthens mpox measures; task force not yet formed

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Following the report of a suspected mpox case in Mandaue City, local health authorities have intensified their preventive efforts.

The case involves a 39-year-old patient who has been placed under immediate isolation. The Mandaue City Health Office (CHO) has also activated its contact tracing protocols to contain any potential spread of the disease.

Outgoing City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan, on Monday, June 2, stated that the CHO has been instructed to lead all efforts related to the mpox response and monitoring.

He added that the city’s data management system—originally developed during the COVID-19 pandemic and staffed with trained infectious disease specialists and contact tracers—will be reactivated.

“It’s just a matter of reactivating it. According to Dr. Catulong, our City Health Officer, all systems are already in place,” Calipayan noted.

At this stage, however, Calipayan said forming an inter-departmental task force is not yet necessary.

“For now, usa pa man ang kaso. Wala pa man sad tay na-contact trace nga natakdan. Para nako, basin ma-overacting ta ani. But we are closely monitoring our cases. For now, we are fully confident that the City Health can function—all of these kinahanglan natong buhaton,” said Calipayan.

Part of the city’s response includes the distribution of lockdown kits to patients to ensure their essential needs are met and to prevent them from leaving their homes.

Earlier, on May 30, 2025, the Mandaue City Health Department—through its Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases Program and Health Promotion Unit, in collaboration with the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management in Health (DRRMH)—conducted a Strategic Planning Session on Mpox Patient Response at the Mandaue City Health Office Conference Room.

The session aimed to strengthen community-based response efforts and brought together nurses and midwives from all 27 barangays.

Calipayan also urged the public to follow the health advisories issued by the City Health Office and the Department of Health. These include avoiding crowded places, limiting close contact with others, and practicing proper hygiene.

