Gas, diesel price hikes set on June 3

MANILA, Philippines – Gas and diesel prices are set to go up again on June 3, oil companies said.

In separate advisories on Monday, Seaoil, CleanFuel, and PetroGazz said gasoline prices would go up by 40 centavos per liter, marking the third straight week of increases.

Kerosene prices, on the other hand, will dip by 10 centavos per liter.

Rodela Romero, assistant director of the Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau, said late last week that the potential price hikes could be attributed to several external factors, including the looming US sanctions on Russia, worsening geopolitical tensions in oil-producing nations, and easing tariff woes between the United States and European Union.

Meanwhile, the possible downward price movement may be influenced by OPEC+’s (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia) decision to increase its production.

