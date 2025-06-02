cdn mobile

Celis Viloria shows old winning form, clinches SUGBU “Bowler of the Month” title

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 02,2025 - 09:00 PM

viloria

Celis Viloria. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran bowler Celis Viloria clinched the “Bowler of the Month” title for May in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) monthly tournament held on Sunday, June 1, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

The 70-year-old Viloria, a former Middle East-based bowler, showed flashes of his old dominant form to secure a slot in the prestigious “Bowler of the Year” tournament later this season.

He defeated Rommel Calipay in the finals, finishing with 212 pinfalls, including a 20-point handicap. Calipay tallied 182 pinfalls with a 15-point handicap.

Viloria, the father of standout SUGBU bowler Maeng Viloria, proved he’s still a force to be reckoned with. His performance also bodes well for his upcoming campaigns in the Negros Open and the SUGBU Open later this year.

In the quarterfinals, Calipay — who competes in Division B — scored 203 pinfalls. Viloria, meanwhile, had to outduel newcomer Feben Landazabal in a matchplay showdown against top qualifier Calipay.

He advanced due to his lower handicap advantage over Landazabal.

During the qualifying rounds, Viloria led Division B with 1,013 pinfalls, followed closely by Calipay with 985. In Division C, Landazabal topped the group with 836 pinfalls, while Romy Mauro followed with 784. Over in Division A, SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza (1,055) and Danny Sabang (1,011) emerged as the top qualifiers.

