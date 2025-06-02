UBECMANIAC reverse sweeps Execration in CF PH Masters 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s CrossFire pride UBECMANIAC lights up a series win streak in the CrossFire Philippines Masters 2025 (CF PH Masters 2025) Group Stage after reverse sweeping Execration in the second week of the tournament.

UBECMANIAC defeated Execration on Sunday, June 1, in a 2-1 reverse sweep. This was vengeance served too as Execration previously defeated fellow Cebuano reps Team Acceptance during the opening week of CF PH Masters 2025.

The CrossFire heroes of Cebu stumbled in the first game of their series against Execration. UBECMANIAC lost 9-13 in the first game at Eagle Eye 2.0, which happened to be Execration’s map pick.

Originally, UBECMANIAC kickstarted the game with a three-round win streak but was answered back with a 5-1 run by Execration to end the first half. The game’s second half was a back-and-forth fiasco that ultimately fell to Execration’s lap.

Fortunately, UBECMANIAC managed to tie the series on Sub Base, the team’s signature map pick. The first half of Sub Base ended 4-5 against UBECMANIAC but they overturned the deficit and ended the game with a 10-7 scoreline.

Reverse sweep

With the series tied, 1-1, UBECMANIAC completed the reverse sweep by winning on the decider map Ankara. They stole the game away from Execration by ending it in a close 13-11 scoreline.

This marks the start of UBECMANIAC’s two-series win streak as they previously won their first series against Team Secret back in Week 1 of the CF PH Masters 2025.

UBECMANIAC’s win in Week 2 of the CF PH Masters 2025 against Execration means they’re still at the top of the Group Stage standings. They are currently in first place, tied with EVOS Esports, with six tournament points thanks to their 4-1 cumulative game results.

Meanwhile, the Cebu x Davao squad of Team Acceptance has yet to find their footing as they’re currently at the bottom of the pack with two series losses against Execration and former national team representatives Pacific Macta.