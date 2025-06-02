Cebu Classic faces tough MPBL schedule this June

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Classic has released its four-game schedule for June in the ongoing Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), and the rookie squad is set to face some of the league’s top contenders.

The Classic open their month with a game against the Sarangani Marlins on Thursday, June 5, at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City. Sarangani is arguably the easiest matchup for the Classic, holding a 3-11 (win-loss) record and sitting at 22nd place in the team standings.

As of now, Cebu ranks 20th in the league with a 4-9 record. The team is also grappling with off-court issues involving its team owner, adding further challenges to its MPBL campaign.

Next, Cebu travels to Palayan City to take on the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum on Independence Day, June 12.

Batangas City currently ranks 13th in the standings with a 7-6 record.

On June 19, the Classic return to Metro Manila for what may be their toughest challenge yet—a showdown with the undefeated Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Vanguards lead the league with a perfect 13-0 record.

Cebu wraps up its June campaign on the road against the Pampanga Giant Lanterns at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center. Pampanga is currently fifth in the standings with a 10-3 slate.

