cdn mobile

Burglars hit ATM inside pharmacy in Mandaue City

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | June 03,2025 - 09:22 AM

Burglars hit ATM inside pharmacy in Mandaue City

A burglar or burglars made a hole on a concrete back wall of a pharmacy in Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City, entered the establishment, and forcibly opened an ATM inside it.| Photo by Paul Lauro

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Burglars struck a pharmacy and took off a still unidentified amount of cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) in Brgy. Jagobiao, Mandaue City on Tuesday, June 3.

Employees of a pharmacy made the discovery shortly before 6 a.m., when they found the ATM machine near the entrance destroyed, with its cash depository open and empty. They also found a gaping hole on the back portion of the wall, prompting them to immediately call the police.

As of this writing, crime scene operatives continue to gather evidence to identify the suspects. But initial findings showed that the crime might have taken place on Tuesday dawn.

READ: Our unsafe country

Authorities believed the suspects reached the location undetected by passing through a neighboring abandoned property covered with vegetation.

When they reached the back wall of the building, they started smashing it to create a hole wide enough for a man to fit through. The burglars then proceeded to forcibly open the ATM.

Along the way, however, they also reportedly stole some grocery items like softdrinks and discarded them inside the establishment.

Investigations on the matter are still ongoing, with police officers in the process of securing surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying the burglars.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu crime, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, crime, mandaue
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.