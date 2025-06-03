Burglars hit ATM inside pharmacy in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Burglars struck a pharmacy and took off a still unidentified amount of cash from an automated teller machine (ATM) in Brgy. Jagobiao, Mandaue City on Tuesday, June 3.

Employees of a pharmacy made the discovery shortly before 6 a.m., when they found the ATM machine near the entrance destroyed, with its cash depository open and empty. They also found a gaping hole on the back portion of the wall, prompting them to immediately call the police.

As of this writing, crime scene operatives continue to gather evidence to identify the suspects. But initial findings showed that the crime might have taken place on Tuesday dawn.

Authorities believed the suspects reached the location undetected by passing through a neighboring abandoned property covered with vegetation.

When they reached the back wall of the building, they started smashing it to create a hole wide enough for a man to fit through. The burglars then proceeded to forcibly open the ATM.

Along the way, however, they also reportedly stole some grocery items like softdrinks and discarded them inside the establishment.

Investigations on the matter are still ongoing, with police officers in the process of securing surveillance footage in the hopes of identifying the burglars.

