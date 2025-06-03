Cebu IPI Run 2025: A celebration of wellness and unity

Cebu’s running community made waves last May 25, as Cebu IPI Run 2025 drew the largest crowd for a running event in the city this year.

Held at SM Seaside City Cebu, the event drew a record-breaking 16,000 runners from different cities in Cebu and neighboring provinces—double last year’s 8,000 IPI Run participants.

This year’s event exceeded expectations, with an exciting new addition: the Expo and Race Kit Claiming held from May 21-24 at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Runners could not only pick up their race kits but also enjoy vibrant booths from various sports apparel and lifestyle brands, creating an energetic atmosphere for participants as they prepared for race day.

What set IPI Run 2025 apart from other races was its unique fusion of fitness and wellness—a true reflection of IPI’s decades-long commitment to Filipino families’ health and well-being. Guided by the promise, “Your Wellness, Our Passion,” IPI designed an experience that went beyond the run. The 21K category, powered by Omega, surprised runners with a festive lechon feast and a mobile DJ party at the race route. Meanwhile, the 5K Beauty Run, powered by Dr. Wong’s, introduced a skincare-focused run, adding a fresh and fun twist for beginners.

Another highlight was the Omega Recovery Zone, where runners could unwind with massages and wellness treatments—an oasis for tired legs after the long race.

Beyond the race, Cebu IPI Run 2025 became a celebration of community spirit, wellness, and fun, bringing together runners of all ages and backgrounds. With the overwhelming turnout and excitement from participants, IPI is already gearing up for next year’s event, promising even more surprises and opportunities for the community to come together in the name of health and wellness.

