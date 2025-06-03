Mpox in Cebu: 7 cases confirmed, most already recovered

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Health officials here urged the public not to panic amid reports of confirmed cases of the monkeypox virus (mpox).

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) on Monday, June 2, revealed that the region has already recorded a total of seven confirmed cases of the mpox.

The patients came from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu and Talisay and in Cebu province, said Dr. Joshua Brillantes, director of DOH-7.

Some of them had already been infected way back in 2024 but all but one have fully recovered from the infection.

The seventh patient from Talisay City, initially reported as the first case in Cebu, died but due to other illnesses.

“Dili siya directa tungod sa mpox… Medyo niubos ang immune system, maong naka-dugang pud sa infection (sa) mpox (His death was not directly caused by mpox… His immune system has slightly weakened which contributed to the mpox infection),” said Brillantes.

In the meantime, Cebu City is closely monitoring four suspected cases of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close physical contact like kissing and hugging.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), individuals with multiple sexual partners face a higher risk of getting infected with mpox.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, for his part, urged the public not to panic.

Healthcare workers had already put in place measures to prevent the virus from spreading like conducting contact tracing for the suspected patients, he said.

The mayor also reminded everyone to always practice proper hygiene and assured that no lockdowns would be implemented.

“I appeal to the people to not scare others. It is not proper that we scare people because the last thing we would like is people to panic,” Garcia pointed out. / with reports from Pia Piquero

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP