Treat Dad Like a King at bai Hotel Cebu This Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, bai Hotel Cebu is pulling out all the stops to celebrate dads with a variety of special dining offerings across its signature restaurants. Each restaurant at the hotel has something unique to offer—whether it’s a hearty feast, a relaxed meal with a view, or something a little more indulgent. With its signature mix of great food, inviting spaces, and thoughtful service, bai Hotel Cebu is making it easy to turn Father’s Day into a celebration to remember.

Each restaurant at the hotel has something unique to offer—whether it’s a hearty feast, a relaxed meal with a view, or something a little more indulgent.

Make this June 15, 2025, truly special by treating Dad to a dining experience filled with warmth, laughter, and flavors he’ll love. Reserve a table today and create lasting memories together.

CAFE bai: A Dad-Approved Feast

Who doesn’t love a good feast, especially at a buffet? This Father’s Day, CAFE bai, the hotel’s signature buffet, offers a special treat where dads dine FREE when accompanied by three full- paying adults. It’s an ideal way for families to come together, share stories, and celebrate the heart of the family—Dad.

Available this June 15, 2025, for Lunch and Dinner at CAFE bai

Lunch 12 NN to 2:30 PM I Dinner 6 PM to 10 PM

Marble + Grain DADlicious Feast

This Father’s Day, Marble + Grain Steakhouse invites families to celebrate Dad with an exquisite feast featuring a whole grilled grouper and juicy USDA striploin. Complemented by citrusy Asian slaw, truffle-buttered corn, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, chimichurri, and rosemary demi-glace, this special spread is crafted to honor the king of the house. For Php 5,888, enjoy a memorable dining experience—because Dad deserves nothing less.

Available this June 15, 2025, for Lunch and Dinner at Marble + Grain Steakhouse.

Lunch 11 AM to 2:30 PM I Dinner 5:30 PM to 10 PMCozy Feast at Lobby Lounge

Cozy Feast at Lobby Lounge

Looking for the perfect way to relax and enjoy Father’s Day with the family? The Lobby Lounge offers a warm and inviting setting paired with specially curated set menus that everyone will love.

Asian Set (Php 3,900): A delightful mix of pork, fish, seafood, and more, finished with a rich

dessert.

dessert. Western Set (Php 4,000): A hearty selection featuring seafood, pasta, chicken, beef, and a

classic dessert.

Skip the kitchen and savor the moments that matter most, making Dad feel truly celebrated.

Available this June 15, 2025, from 6 PM to 10 PM at The Lobby Lounge.

Wing It with Dad at Pool Bar & Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar

This Father’s Day, Pool Bar and Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar are bringing bold flavors to the table with a spicy whole roasted chicken that’s sure to impress. Marinated in a zesty mix of Filipino herbs and spices, it’s perfectly crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside—made for sharing and creating great memories. For just Php 1,288, it’s the perfect way to gather, feast, and enjoy stunning views—all in one place.

Available this June 15, 2025.

Twilight Roofdeck Lounge + Bar I 5 PM to 11 PM.

Pool Bar I 12 NN to 10 PM.

Set Sail with Dad at Ume Japanese Cuisine

What better way to celebrate Father’s Day than with a feast that’s a real catch? Ume offers a culinary voyage with the Ume Fried Boat—a savory assortment of deep-fried seafood and meat, all perfectly coated in light, crispy Japanese tempura batter and satisfying breadcrumbs—for just Php 1,200. It’s the perfect way to show Dad some love and enjoy a “tempura-ry” break from the usual— because he deserves a feast that’s truly a catch.

Available this June 15, 2025, for Lunch and Dinner at Ume Japanese Cuisine.

Lunch 11 AM to 2:30 PM I Dinner 5:30 PM to 10 PM.