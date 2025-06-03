Cebu City sees rise in HIV cases among young adults

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More younger adults in Cebu City have been diagnosed with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), a development that concerned health officials.

For the first quarter this year, Cebu City recorded a total of 101 new cases of HIV, the City Health Department revealed during the Openline Forum on Tuesday, June 3.

In March alone, healthcare workers recorded at least 63 people living with HIV (PLHIV) in the city, said Dr. Kimberly Mae Sanchez, CHD’s social hygiene physician.

Aside from an increasing number of new cases, Cebu City’s health officials expressed concern with the emergence of another disturbing trend: patients with HIV are getting younger.

According to Sanchez, they observed that most of the newly diagnosed PLHIV belonged to the 15 and 34 years old age group.

HIV patients ages 15 to 24 years old comprise roughly 27 percent of the number of new cases, she added.

Mode of transmission

The CHD attributed the rise of new Cebu City HIV cases primarily to two factors: more tests being conducted, and lifestyle risks.

Unprotected sex remains the dominant mode of transmission of HIV in Cebu City, followed by pregnant mothers who passed the infection to their children.

Healthcare officers are also looking into sharing of needles among drug users as one of the primary sources for spreading the infection.

When left untreated, HIV can progress into Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (Aids), a lethal and chronic condition that attacks the immune system.

Recently, the Department of Health (DOH) urged the government to declare a national public health emergency after the Philippines logged a 500 percent increase in the number of new HIV cases.

The DOH said the number of confirmed HIV cases per day reached 57 from January to March this year, marking a 500 percent increase—the highest in the Western Pacific Region.

Treatment, protection

Here in Cebu City, Sanchez urged sexually active individuals to always practice safe sex by using condoms and other contraceptives, most of which can be acquired for free in the nearest social hygiene clinics.

Social hygiene clinics also provide free HIV tests, she added, and urged those exposed to get tested as soon as possible. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

