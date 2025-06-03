Viral sewer lady to get aid in tranches – DSWD

MANILA – The woman who crawled out of a sewer in Makati City, identified as “Rose”, will receive the P80,000 worth of livelihood assistance in tranches, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian said Tuesday.

Gatchalian said Rose’s case is “not unique,” noting that the DSWD has extended similar assistance to around 5,000 families and individuals in street situations (FISS) through the Pag-Abot Program launched in 2023.

“May kondisyon ito. Hindi ito binibigay ng isang bulto. Katulad dito kay Rose, in tranches siya ibibigay at may supervision at monitoring ng social workers. So, ibig sabihin, binabantayan ng social worker ‘yung progress niya (It has a condition. It is not given in lump sum. It will be given in tranches and there will be supervision and monitoring by social workers. So, that means, the social worker will monitor her progress),” he said in a Palace press briefing.

“May home visits para macheck kung gumaganda na unti-unti ‘yung buhay ni Rose. Gusto kong i-point out na lahat tinutulungan, hindi special case si Rose (There will be home visits to check if Rose’s life is gradually improving. I want to point out that everyone is getting assistance. Rose’s case is not special),” he added.

Gatchalian said the viral sewer lady was given the necessary assistance, in compliance with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to make sure that FISS would be given the proper intervention and assistance.

Under the program, social workers in various Pag-Abot teams roam around Metro Manila 24 hours a day and seven days a week to convince FISS to voluntarily come with them and avail of government assistance to get back on their feet.

He stressed that the amount of assistance granted to Pag-Abot beneficiaries depends on the assessment of licensed social workers.

The DSWD earlier said Rose collects recyclables for a living and only went into the sewer to retrieve a small blade cutter that she uses when collecting garbage.

The viral sewer lady earns about P300 daily, along with her partner, who works as a barker. (PNA)

