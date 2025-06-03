Abra shooting: Ex-Abra mayor shot dead outside home
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A former mayor of Lagayan town in Abra province was shot and killed outside his home in Bangued, the provincial capital, early Tuesday, police said.
Jendricks Seares Luna, 54, was sitting at a kiosk outside his residence in Barangay Dangdangla when four unidentified men on two motorcycles arrived and opened fire without warning, according to an initial police investigation.
Luna was shot multiple times. The Abra shooting suspects fled in an unknown direction, police said.
Bangued Municipal Police Station. Officers received the report eight minutes later.
Family members rushed Luna to Seares Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Luna, who previously served as Lagayan mayor, ran for a seat on the provincial board in the last election but lost. Police have not identified a motive for the killing.
Authorities have launched a manhunt and placed nearby municipal police stations, mobile force units and intelligence teams on high alert. Checkpoints and dragnet operations have been set up in the area in an effort to apprehend the Abra shooting suspects.
