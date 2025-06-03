Napolcom backs 3-minute police response time, 8-hour work shift

MANILA, Philippines — The National Police Commission (Napolcom) expressed its support for new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III’s proposals to institutionalize a three-minute response time and eight-hour work shifts for police officers.

Torre made the suggestions in his speech and a press briefing after he assumed office as the nation’s police chief in a ceremony in Camp Crame on Monday.

“Napolcom Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Calinisan believes that police officers are more effective if their work is not excessive,” Napolcom said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Napolcom head also supports the ‘three-minute response’ directive of General Torre to all police officers assigned to all cities or urban areas in the country,” Napolcom added.

During the briefing, Torre touted that he had already implemented the three-minute response time directive during his stint as the Quezon City Police District director in 2022.

Torre further explained that the proposed eight-hour shift was so that officers “could have more time with their families” but stressed that this would also mean no officers must be caught “sitting around or staring at their phones.”

Holding cops accountable

Napolcom also reaffirmed its support for the national police organization now under Torre’s leadership.

“VCEO Calinisan said Napolcom was the PNP’s partner for meaningful reform to the PNP’s ranks for the people’s welfare and the orderly service of the police force.”

Torre said the number of drug arrests will be a metric to assess officers’ performance under his watch.

When asked if using drug arrests as a metric would incentivize officers to make unlawful arrests, Torre assured that people could resort to the PNP Internal Affairs Service, the Napolcom or the People’s Law Enforcement Board.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP