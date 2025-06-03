Viral Cebu empanada vendor will make you see life differently

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In today’s world, most of us hustle to work on the fulfillment of our dreams like getting our own house, or living abroad.

These are just some of the dreams most of us have. Some stick to their 9-5 to make these dreams into a reality.

But for some, the hustle is outside time schedules.

When you think you’re having it the harder than others, maybe it is about time to look at life in a different perspective.

Like this viral video circulating in social media platforms.

TikTok uploader, Kiss Dane Quiros, shared an encounter she had last May 30, onboard an e-jeepney during her daily commute.

Kiss uploaded on her Instagram account a short video showing off a happy male vendor selling his empanadas during the commute.

Carrying a big tupperware filled with empanadas, the Cebu empanada vendor was delighted when most of the passengers started buying from him.

The video shows how this simple gesture from passengers possibly made the vendor’s day.

In the video, Kiss added the text, “If you think your life is too hard, go out and observe the world.”

This touched so many hearts online garnering over 1 million views on TikTok.

The Cebu empanada vendor was selling his empanadas at P20 a piece.

Kiss bought some and said it made her feel like she was able to help someone in her own simple ways.

“Lami jud iyang tinda, na happy lang jud ko pagkakita nako ni tatay nga genuine kaayo iya smile,” she said in an interview with CDN Digital.

May this remind us of how blessed we are in many ways.