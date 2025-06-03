Mandaue City burglars break into pharmacy, take P100,000 cash

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Unidentified burglars broke into a Mandaue City pharmacy and carted away approximately P100,000 in cash. The pharmacy was located in Barangay Jagobiao with the break in estimated to be between Monday night and Tuesday dawn.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office, the money was taken from the store’s vault, which contained sales proceeds.

The Mandaue City burglars suspects also attempted to break into an ATM machine located inside the pharmacy but failed due to the machine’s security features.

CCTV footage retrieved from inside the pharmacy showed three masked men breaking in. The pharmacy manager discovered the break-in around 5:50 a.m on Tuesday, June 3.

Photos from the scene showed stones and other objects near the ATM, which authorities believe were used in an attempt to damage or access the machine.

Investigators also found a hole in the concrete wall of a vacant lot adjacent to the pharmacy, believed to be the suspects’ point of entry and exit.

Villaro noted that nearby residents reported hearing suspicious sounds over the past three days.

Authorities are now reviewing additional CCTV footage from surrounding areas to identify the Mandaue City burglars. Investigators are also exploring various possible motives, including the involvement of a local group or the possibility of an inside job.

“Planado gyud siya. Knowing nga nahibaw-an nila nga asa gyud dapit magbakbak ug ang oras nga sila nisulod,” said Villaro.

Following the incident, Villaro urged business owners to strengthen their security measures. It was also noted that the pharmacy does not have a security guard.

