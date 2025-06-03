Dad attends son’s graduation in farmwork clothes, goes viral

Graduation ceremonies often encourage graduates and their parents to wear their best clothes — usually, but not limited to, flowery dresses and well-preserved polos. However, for some, it is an avenue to stand tall and be proud of everything they have been through.

Take the case of this farmer from Maragondon, Cavite, who proudly wore his farming attire on his son’s graduation day, honoring the profession that brought his son to the academic finish line.

His child, Gen Israel Loyola, believes that the act is a testament to his father’s hard work, perseverance and sacrifices.

Seeds of his father’s vow

Loyola shared with INQUIRER.net that ever since they were kids, his father had vowed to never go to the stage with him and his younger brother in any event unless it were their college graduation, and that he would wear his farming attire when the day came.

Staying true to his words, his father then went viral online after his former instructor posted a TikTok video of his graduation march with his dad wearing his farming attire.

“My son was able to finish college solely because of farming, which should not be shamed,” his father proudly said.

Loyola’s parents have been contractual organic farmers since 2008. They started their journey in Siargao, then moved from one place to another, depending on the contract, until they got to Cavite.

Having firsthand experience with life’s difficulties, Loyola also vowed to do everything possible to help his parents. His first step was to make sure he would finish college.

Planted struggles

The Cavite West Point College graduate never walked in the park. Due to life’s circumstances, he worked day and night to help with their finances.

He began working as an assistant cook at a restaurant during high school, which inspired him to pursue a degree in hospitality management. He then continued working at another restaurant when he was in college, never being a full-time student.

“In the morning, I am a student; in the afternoon, I am working,” he said, recalling the life he lived during college.

He also remembered how he would take on other jobs, such as selling his father’s organic chicken balut at night, as well as vegetables and ready-to-eat meals of his own recipe at school, while maintaining a scholarship to help his parents afford his and his younger brother’s schooling.

“I used to sell vegetables with my brother — delivering, peddling, on the road [and] wet market. […] Especially in school, a lot of my teachers would buy from me,” he narrated.

He also shared that they even sold their goods through social media.

These circumstances made studying extra difficult for him, forcing him to juggle multiple responsibilities at once.

“The most difficult challenge for me would probably be handling and balancing my time, and the thought of not giving up — of always having to finish things on time,” he said, remembering how he would struggle to find the time to attend to his every obligation.

But Loyola remained motivated, drawing strength from his parents, who did everything to give them a better life.

His mom even shared how they turned nights into days, working almost endlessly to provide for their needs.

Harvesting hope

Witnessing his parents’ hard work, all Loyola ever wanted was to never turn it into waste.

“We saw them not giving up, doing their best and everything to help us survive each day,” he shared.

Now that he has finished his studies, he also assured his parents that he will do his best to make sure everything will be all right.

“All of the mistakes I’ve [made], lessons I’ve learned from my work, [and] my experiences — maybe in the near future, they will help me stay motivated and be successful in life,” he expressed.

Loyola also called for fellow children of farmers and working students to not be ashamed of what they have, and to continue and be proud of who they are. — Charles Vincent Nagaño, INQUIRER.net trainee

