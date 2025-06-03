3 Lapu-Lapu City enforcers fail drug test

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Three of the 197 enforcers of the Lapu-Lapu City Traffic Management System (CTMS), who were subjected to surprise drug test on Sunday, tested positive for drugs.

Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), said that the three will no longer be given renewal of their contracts as Job Order employees of the city government.

“Wala na (sila patrabahoa).. Waiting for termination order,” Lao said.

(They were no longer advised to work. [We are just] waiting for their termination order.)

CTMS enforcers were made to undergo surprise drug test on Sunday.

Drug test results show that two of the CTMS enforcers were using shabu while the third one was using marjuana.

However, Lao said that the test results will still be subjected to confirmatory testing.

Mario Napule, the CTMS head, said that he already suspected that the three had been using illegal drugs even before the conduct of the drug test on Sunday.

Napule said he already informed one of the three enforcers of the drug test result.

Lao said the three will be made to undergo rehabilitation for six month. They may later on be rehired after they complete their rehabilitation.

