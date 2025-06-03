cdn mobile

Barangay councilor mauled over political dispute in Mandaue City

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 03,2025 - 08:20 PM

quimque

Barangay Ibabao-Estancia Councilor Noel Quimque. Photo: DySS Super Radyo GMA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A barangay councilor from Barangay Ibabao-Estancia in Mandaue City filed a complaint at Mandaue City Police Station 1 after he was allegedly mauled by a supporter of a candidate he did not support.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at around 12:50 a.m. The victim was identified as Noel Quimque, a resident of SB Cabahug St., Ibabao-Estancia, Mandaue City.

He revealed that while he was sleeping in his room, the suspect, Ian Luigi Cortes, called his cellphone and asked him to go outside so they could talk.

Thinking that the suspect wanted to reconcile, the victim immediately stepped out of his house.

However, once outside, the suspect allegedly became furious with him.

Suddenly, two other individuals arrived on a motorcycle and struck Quimque on the back of his head with a helmet. He identified them as Julius Soon and EJ Cortes.

Afterwards, Ian Luigi Cortes allegedly punched him several times, causing injuries.

The commotion alarmed nearby residents, prompting the suspects to flee the scene.

In their haste, the suspects left behind their motorcycle and a cellphone.

Quimque stated that this was not the first time the suspects came to his house, as they had also visited him prior to the election. Fortunately, he was not home at that time.

According to Quimque, their conflict began over a Facebook post he made about politics in Mandaue City that the suspect disapproved of.

Despite the incident, Quimque said he will pursue filing charges against the suspects.

