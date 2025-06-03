Pagasa halts release of heat index alerts as rainy season kicks in

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) announced on Tuesday that it will suspend the issuance of its daily heat index following the start of the rainy season.

In a statement, Pagasa said the suspension will begin on Tuesday (June 3), which means the state weather service will no longer release its 5 p.m. heat index information until March next year.

This move, according to Pagasa, would help them focus on “providing accurate and timely information related to hazards and potential impacts associated with the rainy season.”

“Daily monitoring of heat index and issuance of forecasts will resume on 01 March 2026, which coincides with the hot and dry months in many parts of the country,” Pagasa said.

“Meanwhile, heat index information from Pagasa automatic weather stations and iHeatMap remains accessible on the Pagasa website,” it added.

For areas still experiencing extreme heat, the state weather service advised residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure safety and well-being.

