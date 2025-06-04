Kabataan Party-List probes alleged rape incident internally

MANILA, Philippines — The reported rape involving a member of the Kabataan party-list and a female colleague is already under internal investigation, according to party president Julius Cantiga on Tuesday.

Cantiga, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, said that the party-list has taken note of the reactions to the now-viral social media posts from the woman, whose name has been withheld, about enduring sexual abuse from an alleged Kabataan party-list official last April 15.

“We saw and we sincerely acknowledge the tags and calls for accountability […] To all people alarmed and concerned about the post […], we understand your distress. At all times, Kabataan Partylist seeks to stand with all victims of abuse, especially if it involves fellow youth and members of the Partylist. In light of recent revelations, we issue this statement to affirm this stand and make clarifications to the public,” Cantiga said.

“We would like to clarify that we are aware of the sensitive issue and are already handling the matter since receipt of the report several weeks ago internally through our constitutional procedures before it surfaced online. Upon receiving the report sinikap asikasuhin ang pag-alalay sa biktima, pagbuo ng pormal na disciplinary complaint, at nagtulak ng imbestigasyon na nagpapatuloy pa rin,” he added.

(Upon receiving the report, we have tried to help the victim, build a formal disciplinary complaint, and pursue an investigation, which right now is ongoing.)

According to the party president, the alleged abuser is not a member of the National Executive Committee of the organization. Furthermore, Cantiga said the person has been placed under preventive suspension before a final disciplinary action is issued.

We clarify that the person in question is not a member of the National Executive Committee of the party. The member-accused, from the time the report was received, was confronted and eventually placed under preventive suspension to ensure the integrity of the investigation and welfare of the members,” he said.

“Temporary measure lang ito habang may ongoing investigation, before implementing a final disciplinary action. With consent from the aggrieved, we fully support the possible filing of legal charges against said accused for remedies beyond the authority of the organization. Previously ay napag-usapan na rin ito kasama si (victim),” he added.

(This is just a temporary measure while there is an ongoing investigation, before implementing a final disciplinary action […] This was previously discussed with the victim.)

Over the weekend, the Kabataan member called out the party-list for supposedly turning a blind eye towards another member’s alleged abusive actions, urging the group to ensure a stringent recruitment process to protect its members.

The woman made a series of posts on Facebook starting Saturday, calling out Kabataan for not attending to her concerns about one of its members, a leader in Kabataan’s National Office, for sexually abusing her.

In a message to INQUIRER.net, the woman said that the abuse happened last April 15. It is unclear when and how it occurred, but the woman mentioned the incident could have been prevented had Kabataan ensured that women’s and men’s living quarters were segregated.

The woman also believes the party-list is not taking her grievances seriously, noting that this is already the third time she has experienced abuse from different party members.

In response to the issue, incumbent Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel and incoming lawmaker Renee Co said they have been monitoring the posts on social media about the incident.

Cantiga said the party-list admits that their efforts have not been enough, which may have led the woman to air her grievances on social media.

“We understand that our efforts though have not been sufficient so far and it has led to her disillusionment in the organization itself. May proseso na itinatag sa mismong Constitution and Bylaws ang organisasyon natin para sa intake ng ganitong mga kaso and in that process, we try to uphold standards of integrity and due process, at sinisikap na pangalagaan din ang kapakanan ng naging biktima,” he said.

(We understand that our efforts, though, have not been sufficient so far, and it has led to her disillusionment in the organization itself. There are processes in our organization’s Constitution and Bylaws to address these kinds of cases, and in that process, we try to uphold standards of integrity and due process, and we try to safeguard the welfare of the victim.)

“Totoong may kailangang paunlarin pa sa mga prosesong ito. Maaari sanang nakapagbigay pa ng mas mahigpit na tutok at suporta sa panahon na lubos na apektado ang biktima sa nangyari labas pa sa mga konsultasyon. Dapat ding tingnan ng Kabataan ang ilan pang patakaran sa pagitan ng mga miyembro para maiwasan ang ganitong mga pangyayari. Pananagutan namin ito sa mga miyembro at sa pagkakataong ito nagkulang kami. Totoong may mga bagay pa kaming dapat ayusin at paunlarin,” he added.

(It is true that there is a need for improvement of these processes. We could have provided stronger support during the time that the victim was gravely affected by the situation. Kabataan should also look at the rules between members to avoid such incidents. We will be accountable to our members if we have shortcomings. We indeed have to improve on several things.)

