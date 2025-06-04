menu
FAITH Life! Uncategorized

Daily Gospel, June 4

By: June 04, 2025

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 4, 2025, which is the Wednesday of the Seventh Week of Easter.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 17, 11b-19.

Lifting up his eyes to heaven, Jesus prayed, saying: “Holy Father, keep them in your name that you have given me, so that they may be one just as we are.

When I was with them I protected them in your name that you gave me, and I guarded them, and none of them was lost except the son of destruction, in order that the scripture might be fulfilled.

But now I am coming to you. I speak this in the world so that they may share my joy completely.

I gave them your word, and the world hated them, because they do not belong to the world any more than I belong to the world.

I do not ask that you take them out of the world but that you keep them from the evil one.

They do not belong to the world any more than I belong to the world.

Consecrate them in the truth. Your word is truth.

As you sent me into the world, so I sent them into the world.

And I consecrate myself for them, so that they also may be consecrated in truth.”

Source: Dailygospel.org

