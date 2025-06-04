Daily Gospel, June 4

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 4, 2025, which is the Wednesday of the Seventh Week of Easter.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, June 3

Daily Gospel, May 30

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 17, 11b-19.

Lifting up his eyes to heaven, Jesus prayed, saying: “Holy Father, keep them in your name that you have given me, so that they may be one just as we are.

When I was with them I protected them in your name that you gave me, and I guarded them, and none of them was lost except the son of destruction, in order that the scripture might be fulfilled.

But now I am coming to you. I speak this in the world so that they may share my joy completely.

I gave them your word, and the world hated them, because they do not belong to the world any more than I belong to the world.

I do not ask that you take them out of the world but that you keep them from the evil one.

They do not belong to the world any more than I belong to the world.

Consecrate them in the truth. Your word is truth.

As you sent me into the world, so I sent them into the world.

And I consecrate myself for them, so that they also may be consecrated in truth.”

Source: Dailygospel.org