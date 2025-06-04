Wet season begins, Pagasa stops heat index issuance

MANILA, Philippines – The weather bureau on Tuesday said it will temporarily halt the issuance of heat index information due to the official onset of the rainy season.

“During this period, it is important to focus on providing accurate and timely information related to hazards and potential impacts associated with the rainy season,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a statement.

The daily monitoring of heat index and issuance of forecasts will resume on March 1, 2026, projected start of the hot dry months.

The heat index information from PAGASA automatic weather stations and iHeatMap remains accessible via PAGASA’s website, it added.

PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando said among the indicators prior to the declaration of rainy season include the persistence of low-level southwesterly wind flow in the western section of Luzon and the weakening of the easterly winds.

PAGASA is also considering the rainfall amounts recorded along the western part of the country (Visayas and Luzon), he said.

PAGASA is not expecting the entire month of June to be rainy, because it is common to observe breaks or sunny days, he added.

Meanwhile, PAGASA Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section chief Ana Lisa Solis said the country could have one or two tropical cyclones this month.

“If a tropical cyclone would not form, it is also possible that a low-pressure area would bring rains and cause floods. Take precautions,” she said during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon news program. (PNA)

