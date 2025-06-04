Tabogon bridge gets a new look: From rope to road

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In Barangay Salag, Tabogon, Cebu, the Salag Hanging Bridge no longer sways with the wind as it once did.

What was once a rope bridge made of wooden planks and thick cables has been replaced by a sturdier concrete pathway. The new structure now allows not only foot traffic but also motorcycles to pass with ease. Yet traces of the old bridge remain, and for longtime residents, the transformation brings back vivid memories of careful steps and creaking wood.

“[The] bridge was originally a hanging bridge suspended by rope and now it is replaced with concrete. Some remains of the original hanging bridge can still be seen on the side,” said Nicodimo Saguirel, a visitor who caught a glimpse of the bridge’s history.

Workers rebuilt the Salag Bridge to improve and provide a safer and more stable crossing for the public, though its narrow width still only allows access to two-wheeled vehicles like bicycles and motorcycles.

There is no entrance fee to visit, but travellers should prepare for a steep and narrow access road – especially from the south allowing only one car to pass at a time. One end of the bridge is especially steep, which makes it challenging for larger vehicles.

Local officials developed the new Salag Bridge to improve tourism and accessibility in the area while preserving a piece of history.

Middle of the bridge, visitors can enjoy a unique view: the remains of the old rope bridge beside the modern concrete structure, surrounded by clear waters and lush greenery.

Visitors can explore a few nearby gems after crossing the bridge. For those with more time, a ten-minute ride inland leads to Guiwanon Cold Spring, now known as Banyan Spring Resort in Barangay Maslog—a hidden turquoise pool that travel bloggers praise for its clarity, peacefulness and the rare solitude it offers during weekdays.

“The place is eye-catching and there is also a beach nearby,” Saguirel added. His favorite parts of the visit? “I like the view and the water, and of course the bridge itself.”

Crossing the bridge may be easy on foot or by motorcycle, but cars may struggle with the steep incline. Even so, many first-time visitors are quick to share their excitement online.

Feedback from social media has been overwhelmingly positive. Videos of the bridge and its surroundings often spark reactions of amazement, with many users commenting “Just wow” and listing the bridge as a must-see stop on their North Cebu road trips.

Tourism officers in Tabogon believe the newly renovated bridge has helped boost local tourism, not just by improving access but also by becoming a visual attraction.

Though the bridge now stands on concrete, it still tells the story of its past. As more people visit and explore the North Cebu coastline, the Salag Hanging Bridge continues to serve as both a physical and symbolic link—connecting not just places, but people and the memories they share.

Tabogon is a 3rd class municipality of the province of Cebu, which is located about 88 kilometers north of Cebu City.

