DepEd 7: Cebu schools face classroom shortages, damaged facilities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The classroom shortage is just the tip of the iceberg.

Cebu’s public schools are not only grappling with a lack of classrooms, now pegged at over 3,000 in the province alone, but also with damaged learning facilities and a worsening shortage of teachers, according to the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd 7).

“We’re still recovering from calamities like Typhoon Odette. Many school buildings have yet to be repaired. Then the pandemic hit, and funds meant for classrooms were realigned. So the problems just piled up,” said Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 Regional Director, in a recent press forum.

Jimenez said that beyond the thousands of classrooms needed, DepEd had also started profiling each school’s repair needs and the number of teachers required to meet the ideal learner-to-teacher ratio.

“Each school is now required to report how many classrooms need repairs and how urgent those repairs are. The directive from Secretary [Sony] Angara is to prioritize the oldest, most dilapidated classrooms, not the newly damaged ones,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

He added that many schools would still be forced to implement double shifts due to a lack of classrooms and teachers, with one teacher handling two groups of students in the morning and afternoon.

“In Grade 1, for instance, the ideal is 25 learners per teacher. But what we’re seeing is 35 to 40 learners per class. There are even areas where a single teacher handles 45 to 50 pupils,” Jimenez said.

National Crisis

The local picture mirrors the national education crisis. According to the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), the country lacks at least 165,443 classrooms nationwide, a problem that could take more than 20 years to resolve, given the current average annual budget of only P24 billion.

In its Year Two Report released earlier this year, EDCOM 2 said around 5.1 million out of 24 million public school students are considered “aisle learners” — those in excess of the ideal classroom capacity of 25 to 45 students.

The construction of new classrooms has also been slow and inefficient. In 2022, no new classrooms were built from new appropriations, and only 847 classrooms — 12 percent of the target — were projected to be completed by end of 2024.

Delays in planning, procurement, and even land ownership disputes have hindered the use of the Basic Educational Facilities Fund (BEFF), which was slashed to P28 billion in 2025 from a peak of P118 billion in 2017 due to underutilization.

EDCOM 2 noted that DepEd and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) aren’t even aligned in terms of construction costs, with DepEd pegging the cost of one classroom at P2.5 million, and the DPWH at P3.5 million.

Local Efforts

In Cebu City, at least seven new school buildings are in the pipeline, part of a local government initiative to ease congestion and eliminate the decades-old practice of holding night classes in public schools.

“This has long been a concern, especially with our growing student population,” said Lawyer John Jigo Dacua, head of the Office of the City Superintendent of Schools.

“Some schools have no choice but to share facilities — elementary students in the morning, high school students at night,” he added.

Each new four-story building will house 20 classrooms, accommodating up to 900 students, and is designed with safety, accessibility, and sustainability in mind, from disaster-resilient features to solar panels that could help reduce electricity costs.

The city has allocated P50 million per building from the Special Education Fund, which comes from one percent of real property tax collections. Five buildings have already been bid out, while two more are in early procurement stages.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said the city would prioritize education under his administration.

“In the last three years, only two school buildings were constructed. That is not acceptable,” Garcia said. “Eventually, we want all students to attend school during the day. It’s safer, and it provides a better learning environment.”

But Dacua acknowledged that space had remained a major issue in densely populated areas. In Barangay Lahug, for example, the school has run out of buildable land, forcing the city to explore alternatives such as mid-rise school buildings.

