FACES OF CEBU: Amanda Victoria Balaba, 22, Summa Cum Laude of Illinois Wesleyan University

CEBU CITY, Philippines – What do you want to be when you grow up? Where do you want to study?

When Amanda Victoria Balaba faced these questions shortly before finishing high school, she didn’t have any concrete answers. She preferred to keep her options open.

“I didn’t want to limit myself,” Amanda often says.

At first, she considered applying to the country’s top universities to pursue a career in finance. But her openness to new possibilities eventually led her to think bigger and farther.

“I started thinking about studying in nearby countries like Singapore. Then I joined a Facebook group that helps Filipino students find scholarships abroad, even beyond Southeast Asia,” Amanda said.

Backed by strong academic credentials and a fearless attitude—believing she had nothing to lose—Amanda sent out dozens of applications to universities around the world.

And one of them led her to Illinois Wesleyan University in the United States, where she would go on to graduate with the highest distinction: Summa Cum Laude.

For this edition of Faces of Cebu, CDN Digital puts the spotlight on Amanda’s story not only as an academic achiever but also as living proof that hard work, perseverance, unwavering faith and a refusal to be boxed in by limitations.

Amanda was born to a working-class family in Lapu-Lapu City. At an early age, she watched and learned from her two parents the value of hard and honest work. Their example instilled in her a deep respect for hard and honest work, values she carried with her wherever she went and which helped shape her into an exemplary student.

Both of her parents worked as communicators but one day, a simple pep talk with her father inspired her to become an accountant.

“He shared that he dreamt of becoming a CPA (Certified Public Accountant) and lawyer. Also, I was open to try new things,” Amanda siad.

By the time she left for college in Illinois, her ambition had grown even stronger. She set her sights not only on becoming a certified public accountant but also on eventually becoming a lawyer.

Studying overseas

Amanda’s journey began with a dream that went far beyond the comforts of home.

While many might have envisioned their future within the Philippines or neighboring countries like Singapore, Amanda dared to think bigger. It was a Facebook group for Filipino students seeking scholarships abroad that first sparked her curiosity.

She began to explore, research, and reach out, eventually choosing Illinois, where some of her relatives lived. But more than the convenience of location, it was the financial aid package that helped seal the decision as the university accepted her application for a scholarship.

“We did not come with a privileged and wealthy background. Support was limited, but I was determined to find a way. Most of my schooling was covered. That made all the difference,” Amanda said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Her first years in college were not easy, especially considering that she had to leave everything she knew — her home, her family, and her friends — and fly more than 13,000 kilometers across the globe to pursue her dreams.

The culture shock hit hard. The language barrier—even though she spoke English—was another hill to climb.

“I couldn’t express myself in Bisaya, and sometimes not even in Tagalog. That was a whole new learning curve,” she recalled.

Despite these personal challenges, Amanda never lost sight of her goals.

“I wanted to make my family proud… They’ve done so much for me. I wanted to do something for them in return,” she said, emphasizing how her academic discipline was rooted in that sense of purpose.

“Pangingkamot gyud”

Later on, what began as an experiment—“Try lang ko one semester na naningkamot gyud”—turned into a full commitment to excellence.

(I’ll just try for one semester and really give it my best.)

“I realized that if I really wanted this, I had to put in the hard work. Dili siya sayon. It was exhausting at times. But I kept going,” Amanda added.

The results came in slowly but surely, until one day she found herself standing at the top of her class, unexpectedly but deservedly graduating Summa Cum Laude.

Through all this, Amanda remained deeply connected to her family. That constant connection gave her strength and reminded her of her roots.

“We talked every single day,” she said.

Now, Amanda is studying for the Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exams in the U.S., and preparing to begin a full-time role at Deloitte, one of the world’s largest accounting firms, this September.

It’s a full circle moment. From a curious teen on a Facebook group to a high-achieving graduate on the cusp of a promising career. Yet, even as she steps into the corporate world, her goal to become a lawyer remains clear.

The path ahead is long, but if her past is any indication, Amanda is more than ready.

Her outlook on life is simple yet powerful: Don’t be afraid to try.

“Be curious. Be open to new experiences. There were times I told myself, ‘I don’t know how to do that,’ but then I reminded myself: you can learn. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Maikog ta usahay (Sometimes, I feel shy), but people are willing to help you if you just ask,” explained Amanda.

Amanda also believes in turning setbacks into stepping stones.

“Rejection is redirection. You shouldn’t be afraid to fail. What’s more important is being proactive, making choices for yourself, and creating your own opportunities. Once you do that, opportunities will also find you,” she added. /csl